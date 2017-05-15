General Mills Will Be Giving Away 10,000 Marshmallow Only Boxes of Lucky Charms

Cause our favorite part of luck charms cereal, is the little bits of cereal.

Said no one ever. We all know the real reason we buy Luck Charms, cause of the little fun shaped marshmallow luck charms. Back in 2015 General Mills cereal gave away only 10 marshmallow only boxes now they are giving away 10,000 marshmallow only boxes of Luck Charms. The company announced Monday that specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms will hit select retailers across the U.S. this month with a special 14-digit code inside the back of the box. Customers can enter the code at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if they won one of the marshmallow-only boxes. General Mills will then send you a special box of marshmallow only Luck Charms if your a winner. The sweepstakes will run through December 2017.