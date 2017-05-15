Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Here

May 15, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, food, jolly rancher, Kellogg's, limited time, new flavor, Pastry, Pop Tarts

Kellogg’s released this week a new limited time only pop-tarts flavor: Jolly Rancher pop-tarts.

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts come in three flavors: Watermelon, Apple, and Cherry. The icing tastes like you’re licking a Jolly Rancher, and every bite feels like you’re biting into a softer version of one of the hard candies.

The pastries are available at most grocery stores beginning May 15, 2017 for a limited time.  So if Jolly Ranchers are your absolute favorite candy, better stock up.

-source via cosmopolitan.com

