Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Here

Kellogg’s released this week a new limited time only pop-tarts flavor: Jolly Rancher pop-tarts.

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts come in three flavors: Watermelon, Apple, and Cherry. The icing tastes like you’re licking a Jolly Rancher, and every bite feels like you’re biting into a softer version of one of the hard candies.

The pastries are available at most grocery stores beginning May 15, 2017 for a limited time. So if Jolly Ranchers are your absolute favorite candy, better stock up.

-source via cosmopolitan.com