Katy Perry is hitting the road.

The singer just announced her brand new North American tour which she is calling “Witness: The Tour” in support of her fifth studio album Witness.

Perry will be playing in Dallas, at the American Airlines Center January 14th. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with General Sale beginning May 22nd.

Witness @katyperry LIVE in Dallas on January 14! Sign up for your 🎟 now at https://t.co/o8i4Cq2pWH pic.twitter.com/Kx40SJoevd — AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) May 15, 2017

