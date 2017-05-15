Katy Perry’s Met Gala Outfit had a Hidden Message On It and No One Noticed

What may have looked a little crazy at first, makes total sense now.

The 32 year old singer wore a red Maison Martin Margiela to the Met Gala 2 weeks ago. While some were stumped as to why the singer chose to wear that, she had hidden message right across her face in the crazy looking veil. “Witness” written right across her face and on one noticed till today. Earlier today Perry announced her up coming tour and the name of her new album which is entitled “Witness”. It wasn’t till she made the announcement that people noticed. She told us the name of her new album and no one knew.