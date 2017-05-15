Kylo Is Now The Fastest Growing Baby Name In The US

May 15, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, kylo ren, popular names, Star Wars

Kylo has been named as the fastest-growing baby name in the US in honor of the latest Star Wars villain.  As a result of the film, the name has jumped a massive 1,467 places from the previous list.

Pop culture often influences the names that increase and decrease in popularity, and it happened again 2016.  For girls, it was Kehlani, which surged in popularity because of the Grammy nominated artist Kehlani Parrish.

Kylo jumped 2,368 spots to number 901 while Kehlani jumped 2,487 spots to number 872.

 

 

