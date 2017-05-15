Lyft Teaming Up With Google For Self-Driving Cars

Well it seems that Lyft and Uber are still rivaling each other.

By now most people are aware that Uber released a new feature on the app that allows users to to save their frequently visited addresses. And most are considering it to be pretty convenient. However, Lyft has decided to basically one-up Uber and join with Google’s Waymo to bring self driving cars to it’s service.

“Waymo holds today’s best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world’s best transportation.” said a spokeswoman for Lyft.

According to further claims by Lyft, the company’s “vision and commitment to improving the way cities move will help Waymo’s self-driving technology reach more people, in more places.”

-source via elitedaily.com