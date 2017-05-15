Lyft Teaming Up With Google For Self-Driving Cars

May 15, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, cars, Google, Lyft, Self-driving, Waymo

Well it seems that Lyft and Uber are still rivaling each other.

By now most people are aware that Uber released a new feature on the app that allows users to to save their frequently visited addresses.  And most are considering it to be pretty convenient.  However, Lyft has decided to basically one-up Uber and join with Google’s Waymo to bring self driving cars to it’s service.

“Waymo holds today’s best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world’s best transportation.” said a spokeswoman for Lyft.

According to further claims by Lyft, the company’s “vision and commitment to improving the way cities move will help Waymo’s self-driving technology reach more people, in more places.”

-source via elitedaily.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live