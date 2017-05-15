Mac & Cheese Pizza Combines Foods So Comfortable It’ll Make You Want To Take A Nap

May 15, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: comfort food, Delish, Diet, food, Mac and Cheese, pizza

Mac and cheese is great.  Pizza is awesome.  What happens when combine the two?  Is that even legal?

You better believe it, and the mac and cheese pizza truly proves that dreams really do come true.  Delish makes it sound pretty easy to make as well.  Cook the dough as normal, or be real and go buy a pre-made pizza crust from the store.  Once that’s done, take your made-from-scratch macaroni and cheese, or be real and use the stuff from the box which tastes excellent, and spread it on top of the crust.

It’s that easy, and if there is one thing we like more than delicious food, it’s easy-to-make delicious food!

Via Delish

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live