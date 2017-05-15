Mac & Cheese Pizza Combines Foods So Comfortable It’ll Make You Want To Take A Nap

Mac and cheese is great. Pizza is awesome. What happens when combine the two? Is that even legal?

You better believe it, and the mac and cheese pizza truly proves that dreams really do come true. Delish makes it sound pretty easy to make as well. Cook the dough as normal, or be real and go buy a pre-made pizza crust from the store. Once that’s done, take your made-from-scratch macaroni and cheese, or be real and use the stuff from the box which tastes excellent, and spread it on top of the crust.

It’s that easy, and if there is one thing we like more than delicious food, it’s easy-to-make delicious food!

Via Delish