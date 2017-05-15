Was “Two Ghosts” Written About Taylor Swift? Harry Styles Addresses The Rumors

Harry Styles debut solo album was released last Friday, and features a track titled “Two Ghosts.”

The song begins with the lines “Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” which of course have fans clamoring that the track is about Styles’ ex Taylor Swift. Appearing on BBC Radio 1, Styles addressed the rumor of the song’s origin, and did his best to really avoid answering the question at all.

Styles answered host Nick Grimshaw query saying, “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, right?” The little grin he was sporting while answering the question, however, said more than his words did, though.

So what do you think? Is “Two Ghosts” about Swift, or do we jsut read into things a little too much?

Via Billboard