Will Ferrell Sings “I Will Always Love You” To USC’s Graduating Class Of 2017

May 15, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: comedian, commencement speech, Graduation, suniversity of southern california, usc, Will Ferrell

God Bless Will Ferrell who is single-handedly inspiring the young minds of the future.

The comedian, the actor, and graduate of the University of Southern California was asked to speak to the graduation class of 2017. Of course he was funny and charming. He did have a few words of wisdom for the graduates.

However, no one in attendance will remember any of that. All was forgotten as soon as Ferrell started singing “I Will Always Love You.”

You can skip to about the twenty-four minute mark to catch the entire performance. As for the high notes? Yeah he hits every single one…sort of.

