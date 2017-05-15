Write Your Best Whataburger Poem And Win Free Food For A Year!

Whataburger knows how to celebrate National Burger Month.

Until May 24, the chain is holding a contest for everyone who follows them on social media with the winner receiving free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.

The contest? Write your best poem expressing your love for all things burgers, taquitos, spicy ketchup, honey butter chicken biscuits, the whole thing, really. There aren’t that many rules. You just need to keep it short, up to 70 words, avoid profanity, and you must specifically mention “Whataburger,” or a Whataburger menu item.

Whataburger will select the best poems from each week of the contest and put them to a fan vote to see which will score the top prize.

It’s Week 1 of the #BurgerVerseContest finalist voting! RT, comment or fav to cast your vote for this poem! https://t.co/h8R7IbzRTv pic.twitter.com/uuLsLqlBtF — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 10, 2017

It’s Week 1 of the #BurgerVerseContest finalist voting! RT, comment or fav to cast your vote for this poem! https://t.co/h8R7IbzRTv pic.twitter.com/iLXt0F0gJD — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 10, 2017

It’s Week 1 of the #BurgerVerseContest finalist voting! RT, comment or fav to cast your vote for this poem! https://t.co/h8R7IbzRTv pic.twitter.com/cZhztylQyT — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 10, 2017

Via Texas Monthly