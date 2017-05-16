Charcoal Lattes Are the New Drink You Need

Move over unicorn frapps! Charcoal lattes are the newer, more sophisticated drink that’s dominating Instagram posts now. This latte might be refreshing to look at after the wave of highly-saturated colored beverages we’ve been seeing lately.

The key ingredient in the charcoal latte is of course, activated charcoal. While we may have seen lattes and even cocktails that claim to provide nutrients or super ingredients, activated charcoal might be the least perplexing out there. It actually provides a wide range of benefits including alleviating stomach issues and whitening teeth.

Several London and Australian cafes have started offering the gray-hued drink on their menus and it’s only a matter of time before the craze spreads. We just have one question: does it turn your mouth black?

Sooooo this is charcoal latte #latteart #blackandwhite #charcoallatte 😌