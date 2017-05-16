Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Already Talking About Marriage

May 16, 2017 3:56 PM
J. Lo and A. Rod are definitely not just another celebrity fling!

A source tells E! News that they duo, who have only been dating since early March, are having some pretty serious talks about their future.   “J.Lo and A.Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A.Rod,” says the source.

Originally it just seemed like Lopez was just looking to have some fun with the baseball star, but apparently that thought has now changed.  The insider said, “J.Lo would marry A.Rod if he asked. She is head over heals for him. They get each other in so many ways.”

“They are perfect for each other. Their families love how they are together.”

-source via eonline.com

