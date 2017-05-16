Kendall Jenner Face-Planting Off a Bike is a Representation of Her Year So Far

May 16, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Face Plant, funny, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK

It’s been an interesting year for Kendall Jenner to say the very, very least. The model can’t seem to catch a break. 2017 maybe hasn’t been her year,  she appeared in a Pepsi ad that had to be pulled (for obvious reasons), received backlash for a magazine cover in another country, and promoted a festival that completely fell apart (re: Fyre Festival). Luckily or unluckily, Jenner accidentally found the perfect metaphor to describe the whirlwind of a year it’s been in the form of wiping out on a bike.

The hilarious video was posted by Khloe Kardashian with the caption “My work here is done…”

My work here is done….. @kendalljenner

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

It can only go upwards from here, Kendall!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live