Liam Payne Loves His Son’s Name “Bear,” But Needed Some Convincing From Partner Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne revealed in a new interview that it was actually his partner Cheryl Cole’s decision to name their son “Bear.”

Liam explained that he wanted a more traditional name, but was eventually was able to be convinced on the unusual name. Liam said, “It was an internal battle. I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. The reason she chose Bear was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won’t forget.”

FRIDAY 7PM: @LiamPayne chats about #StripThatDown on @TotalAccessShow. He also explains how he wanted a more 'traditional' baby name… pic.twitter.com/HpI1aUEcTz — Elliot Holman (@ElliotHolman) May 15, 2017

The 23-year-old then added, “You know what? Now he is Bear. When I look at him, he’s just Bear. At first I wasn’t really having it. I was like, ‘I’m not really sure. I don’t really understand.’ Now I look at him and he’s Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway.”

Via E!