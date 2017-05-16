Like Father Like Daughter, North West Screams At Paparazzis, “No Pictures!”

Think what you want about any fame-mongering or attention-seeking celebrity, but their kids shouldn’t have to deal with this kind of nonsense.

Kim Kardashian was strolling down the street with her daughter North, when of course a horde of paparazzi came barreling down shooting away. Poor North hit her breaking point.

She began screaming at the photographer’s “No pictures! No pictures!”

First celebrity kid to go HAM on the paparazzi 😭😭 she is 10000% Kanye's daughter! pic.twitter.com/9OfIvdaMHq — FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) May 12, 2017

Some parts of being the child of one of the most famous people in the world have to be awful. Does North even understand why she and her mom can’t even walk down the street without being harassed? What are the chances Kim loved it, though?

Via Marie Claire