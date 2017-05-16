RompHims Are Rompers For Men, Because Men’s Fashion Was Getting Too “Runway” And “Basic”

Fellas, how many times have you seen a woman wear a romper and thought, “Man, I wish we could wear something like that.”

Well guess what, boys! Your dreams have just come true.

Conveniently named “RompHims,” these one-piece suits are specifically designed for men, and are the brainchild of four friends who found that most men’s clothing options were either “too corporate… too fratty … too ‘runway’ … or too basic.”

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

RompHims were looking for $10,000 to being mass production on this brand new summer outfit, but have already amassed nearly $45,000. A donation of $90 still, however, will net you your own pair.

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Just in case you’re concerned before ordering a pair, there is a conveniently placed zipper along the front of the RompHim. No need to completely disrobe in order to visit the men’s room!

Via Huffington Post