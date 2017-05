GQ recently polled around 108 women and asked them what part of the male anatomy they found the most sexy.  Turns out women find well toned arms to be the sexiest part of a man.

Arms-24%

Shoulders-19%

Back-18%

Abdominal V cut-15%

Abs-9%

Butt-7%

Legs-5%

Chest-2%

Nose-1%

-source via GQ.com