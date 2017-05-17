Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Break-Up

May 17, 2017 11:35 AM
Amy Schumer of Inside Amy Schumer, met furniture designer Ben Hanisch on the dating app “Raya” and first went public with their relationship in January 2016 with a photo of her, Ben, her sister Kim, and brother Jason, at the White House.

Since then, Schumer has spoken highly of Hanisch in interviews, even telling Marie Claire, “Being in love is the scariest thing in the world. You want to f-ing cry and scream. I can’t handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, ‘This will have been a nice last week together.’ Or I tell myself nothing is real and he’s going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me.”

Well… the dating… is over, according to TooFab.com!

A rep for Schumer told TooFab, “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

