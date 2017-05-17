Bring Your Cat to See The Frisco Roughriders This Weekend for “Take Meow to the Ballgame”

Is this the purrfect idea or what?

Last weekend was bark at the park over at Globe Life Park, this weekend is just a little bit different. The Frisco Roughriders are hosting their first Take Meow to the Ballgame day this Sunday. A promotional day where you get to bring your feline friend to the ballpark. The first 200 cats get a free bandanna. Art Garcia, director of communications for Frisco RoughRiders Baseball, told Guide live “So many of these promos are geared toward dog owners,” he says, “So we thought it was fair to share the love and let cat owners have a day at the ballpark as well.” The only rules are the animals must have identification tags and be kept on leashes, and owners must provide up-to-date shot records to be able to attend.