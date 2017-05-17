Chick-Fil-A Added Bacon To The Menu For A Limited Time

May 17, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Bacon, Chick-Fil-A, New Menu Item

Well this is a first for Chick-fil-a. Not only is this the first time the delicious chicken company to offer up  bacon, but it’s also the first time they’ve ever had menu items for a limited time.

Chick-fil-a is shaking things up with the new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. The new sandwich features their signature grilled chicken, topped with a brown sugar and peppered bacon, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian style bun.

Now, you could eat this sandwich with a sweet tea, however Chick-fil-a went the extra mile and created a special drink to pair with your sandwich. It’s a new lemonade infused with watermelon and mint.

Both of these items will be on the menu until August 19th, 2017. Better get them both today!

 

