Child Nearly Hit By A Metro Train After Crossing The Tracks

May 17, 2017 11:43 AM
How not to cross a train track.

Two Houston-area boys are lucky to be alive after tempting fate in front of a commuter train. Security cameras caught the incident on video, as the two boys dart across the rails with an oncoming Metro train right behind them. The first boy makes it just fine, but the second young man realizes his mistake just in time – and barely avoids being hit.

Much of the online reaction has been to fault the boys – and many people have suggested the boys’ parents should be held responsible.

