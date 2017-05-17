Delta Airlines To Debut Facial Recognition Check-In Kiosk This Summer

May 17, 2017 11:20 AM
Imagine never again speaking to an airline check-in agent!?

This summer, Delta Airlines will debut check-in kiosks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and one of the four… will use facial recognition technology, according to Huffington Post.

The kiosk with facial recognition technology will match a passenger’s face with their passport, and cannot be used with any other form of I.D.

Each of the (4) new check-in kiosks will allow passengers to print their own bag tags for checked luggage, then load it on a conveyor belt.

Delta feels this service will provide their agents more time for customer service.

If this works well at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, how long do you think it will be before DFW or Love Field begins doing the same? Let us know in the comments below.

