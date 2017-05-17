Fast In The Morning Interviews Instagram Model Who Became Famous After Posting To r/RoastMe Last Week

Last week, Instagram Model, Niece Waidhofer posted her picture to the subreddit r/roastme, which roasts people that post pictures to the subreddt.

Niece caused an internet viral storm after she deleted her reddit account afterwords, because the internet trolls got out of hand.

She told Nathan and Sybil her side of the story today.

She posted about her trip to our studio on her instagram account:

She even said hanging out with AMP 1037 was one of the top 5 coolest moments of her life!