Jennifer Lawrence Says She Isn’t Sorry After Video Of Her Pole Dancing Leaks

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely not sorry about a video of her pole dancing at a club in Vienna, Austria that has recently surfaced.

The Oscar winner, 26, visited the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, on April 27, while overseas to film her upcoming movie Red Sparrow. Radar Online published a clip of the actress letting loose and crawling around the stage on all fours, with an eyewitness telling the site that Lawrence was “only wearing a bra” at one point and “spanked herself” with dollar bills.

She took to Facebook hours after the video was released and made the following statement, “Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet”. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

Lawrence also clarified that she wasn’t dancing around in a bra. “It’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good,” she added. “Even with no core strength.”

-source via usmagazine.com