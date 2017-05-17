New App Claims To Accurately Predict Your Girlfriend’s Emotions, Libido And Energy

Long have husbands and boyfriends tried to accurately measure their significant other’s emotional state without having a blow dryer being thrown at their head. It’s a touchy subject to dance around, but a new app claims to have solved all these problems, all based around a woman’s monthly cycle.

Female Forecaster claims to use a woman’s cycle to provide an accurate forecast of their “moods, libido and more.” It’s science, y’all. App creator Gabrielle Lichterman says, “Because a woman’s hormones repeat the same up-and-down pattern month after month, the effects her hormones have on her also repeat the same way month after month–making her moods, romantic desires and more easy to predict.”

For example….on Day 7, her sex drive is higher due to rising levels of estrogen, whereas on Day 19, she will probably feel sluggish and her desire for intimacy will probably be low due to rising progesterone.

Lichterman continued saying, “The Female Forecaster App answers questions men have long had about women and takes the mystery out of the fairer sex. As a result, men can have a closer relationship with their partner, avoid needless arguments and have a more fulfilling sex life.”

Female Forecaster app is available for $2.99 in your app store.

Via CrossRoads Today