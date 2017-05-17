NFL Player Has 14th Child… After Getting a Vasectomy

NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie became famous – or infamous – back in 2010 when he appeared on the show Hard Knocks and named all the many kids he’s fathered with different women.
Since then, he reportedly got a vasectomy … which doesn’t seem to be working very well, especially considering his current wife is pregnant with Cromartie’s 14th kid!
According to reports, he had the vasectomy after 10 kids. And since then, he’s added four more to the family, including a set of twins.
This is especially amazing because, according to the American Urological Association, the odds of a vasectomy not working are 1 in 2,000.