Photographs by My Name is Earl Actor Jason Lee are for Sale in Deep Ellum

Have you ever wanted to own a celebrities work of art.

Actor Jason Lee, was seen the other night at an gallery in Deep Ellum showing some of his photography work at the Kettle art gallery. If your a fan of his skateboarding or acting, you can buy one of his photography pieces featured in the gallery. Lee released 4 photos for the gallery from his upcoming photography book, “A Plain View,” a collection that explores Texas through large format color film photographs. According to Guide live this is Lee’s first show here in Texas, his previous works have been shown in New York and California but never the lone star state. Lee currently resides with his family in Denton Texas. Next month Lee will be showing his “A Plain View” collection at Artspace111 in Fort Worth from June 2nd to the 18th. Lee gave a statement regarding his up coming preview, “One of my greatest pleasures is driving and exploring the rural, the outskirts, the small towns, film cameras in the car. I’ve done quite a lot of this over the years, mostly exposing 35mm black-and-white films, and mostly in New Mexico, Arizona, and California, and so I wanted to explore Texas, where I’ve been living, and now in color and on bigger film. I’d had a certain look in mind, as well as a desire to see this landscape, these American scenes, in a different way, and the large format expired color films allowed me to accomplish that.”