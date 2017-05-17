Texas Man Sues Date For Cost Of Movie Ticket After She Wouldn’t Stop Texting During “Guardians Of The Galaxy 2”

Austin resident Brandon Vezmar’s first date with a woman he met online did not go as planned. Instead of a second date, in fact, it ended with a lawsuit.

They met to see Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and according to Vezmar, it was “kind of a first date from hell.” According to Vezmar, his date, who is from Round Rock, pulled out her phone about 15 minutes after the movie began and began texting. In the petition filed in small claims court in Travis County, Vezmar said his date “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” When he suggested she go outside she text, she left the theater and never returned.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she only texted two or three times. She said, “I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody.” She was texting a friend, who was having a fight with her boyfriend and said, “It wasn’t like constant texting.” Vezmar called her and asked her to recoup the cost of the ticket, but she refused since it was a date.

The petition states that her texting was in direct violation of the theater’s policy , and the woman “adversely” affected Vezmar, as well as all the other patron’s viewing experience. The petition continued, “While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society.”

Vezmar is seeking $17.31.

Via Statesman