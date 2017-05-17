The 10 Most Common Items On Single People’s Bucket Lists

If you’re looking to find that special someone in your life, being adventurous might be the most effective way to find your soul mate.

A recent survey from Match.com found that 85% of singles find that being adventurous is an attractive quality, and that 62% of users currently have a bucket list of items they want to accomplish.

According to Mary Andres, a professor at the University of Southern California, and a co-coordinator of a marriage and family therapy program, “Sharing experiences of discovery binds people together. I encourage all my clients to keep a sense of novelty and adventurous in your relationship, as simple as trying a food you wouldn’t normally try … or if you are able to travel that’s the best thing to do with your partner.”

So being adventurous is great, but sharing it with someone else is even better! That being said, Match.com unveiled a new features that allowed their users to create a bucket list, and also plan to host events over the Summer to coincide with the most popular list items.

The Top 10 Bucket List Items for single people are as follows:

1. Fall in love – 83%

2. Go on a wine tour in Napa – 53%

3. Change someone’s life for the better – 52%

4. Get to my ideal weight – 47%

5. Go on a safari – 45%

6. Ride a hot air balloon – 45%

7. See the Northern Lights – 45%

8. Go to the Super Bowl – 43%

9. Swim with dolphins – 39%

10. Travel through Europe – 38%

Via USA Today