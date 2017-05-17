This Burger Joint Just Beat In-N-Out as America’s Favorite Burger Chain

Let’s get a couple things straight. Texans take their burgers seriously. While there are many great options in the DFW to grab a delicious burger, we all have our go-to. The hot topic of this week is Five Guys and In-N-Out. Why? Because according to the Harris Poll released this week, Americans favor Five Guys more. The second thing we need to clear up is that this is of no importance to true Texans as neither Five Guys nor In-N-Out have ever fully ruled the metroplex because Whataburger exists.

We get it. Every burger is different and every burger has its own special touch. Even if Five Guys are great burgers, which they are, there’s nothing like Whataburger. Anyway, the only reason Texans should be particularly offended here is because of where Whataburger falls in this “poll” that was taken. See below for evidence:

The Harris Poll released their annual EquiTrend Study which listed the top 10 rankings in the burger category as follows. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Tk4cCXO18N — California Humor (@OWCalifornia) May 16, 2017

Number six…Whataburger…. really? We just can’t comprehend the fact that Wendy’s is even remotely close to Shake Shack to begin with. But Texans aren’t the only ones offended by this poll. Californians (of course) are upset their beloved burger fell off the number one spot.

New poll says #FiveGuys is America's favorite burger chain..if that's the case, I'm not American,I'm Californian. @innoutburger is #1 errday pic.twitter.com/yKoJbtKnaF — Payam Karbalai (@The0riginalPK) May 17, 2017

Apparently a bunch of people (incorrectly) think Five Guys is better than In-N-Out https://t.co/qowrfrimD6 pic.twitter.com/wwDGcDeEUV — Eater LA (@eaterla) May 17, 2017

Nonsensical results like these are why I don't trust most survey work…https://t.co/fZtVZpy262 — Andy Hall (@andrewbhall) May 17, 2017

According to Business Insider, Five Guys has been expanding increasingly and in 2013, 48% of respondents were familiar with Five Guys, according to The Harris Poll. Today, that figure is 68%, with Five Guys reaching 81% familiarity among Generation Z and millennials.

We’re still upset about Whataburger though. It’s kind of offensive, too. How could you say no to this?

Just announced: The Sweet And Spicy Bacon Burger is back, and now as an All-Time Favorite! pic.twitter.com/Q7Oe3cEtSw — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2017

Thanks for the info Harris Poll, but you can keep it.