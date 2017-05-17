Win A Private Screening Of “Baywatch” With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

May 17, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: #RockTheGQCover, Baywatch, Contest, Dwayne Johnson, gq magazine, Instagram, movie, Screening, Selfie, The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on the cover of GQ‘s upcoming 2017 comedy issue.

To coincide with the wrestler turned actor’s meteoric rise into Hollywood’s highest paid actor, GQ is hosting a contest that could net you your very own private screening of The Rock’s upcoming film Baywatch.

To enter, users just need to post their most creative interpretations of The Rock’s cover on Instagram, and caption the photos with “#RockTheGQCover,” and “#contest.”  The Rock will hand-pick the winner himself!

The contest began yesterday, and ends at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 21, 2017.  Winners will be notified via Instagram messenger.  Click HERE for all the rules!

Via GQ

