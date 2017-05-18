A Phone Case That Brews Coffee

Need more coffee in your life? Too busy or always on the go where you can’t brew your own? Buying coffee on a daily basis is just too dang expensive? Never fear, the Mokase is here!

Mokase is a smartphone case that brews coffee!

Now, we don’t exactly know how this thing works. The case has what looks like the old CD Rom pop out on your laptop, that’s where the coffee goes. Then with a simple click of a button on the Mokase app, your coffee brews right inside your phone.

Does anyone else have a million questions? Like where does the water go? How do you clean it? Does the phone get hot while brewing? Do we really need a cellphone case that brews coffee?