Artist Leaves 15,000 Coins on a Sidewalk and Live Tweets What Happens

What would you do if you stumbled across 15,000 coins on the sidewalk? That’s just what artist and Airbnb guest, Lana Mesic, and her host Jamahl McMurran decided to do when Mesic didn’t know what to do with 15,000 coins that were left over from one of her art installations. They created a social experiment that went viral.

So my Airbnb guest and I decided to place 15000 2p coins on the canal and record what would happen…. #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/2oe93Bv0Ka — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

Mesic said, “I was doing an artist residency in London and doing research on how value is created.” she said. The coins were a part of a tower she created. As if getting rid of the coins wasn’t hard enough, the real trouble she was having was trying to figure out how to transport the 15,000 coin work of art that weighed about 235 pounds back to Holland.

McMurran and his guest were having a drink on McMurran’s balcony when he was struck with the idea to just leave the coins along the canal by his house and see how people react to them.

The next morning, the coins were put out and they began to observe… and of course live tweet the experiment.

Some people like to take photos and play #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/ZfhpFi79v7 — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

Others need some change for their coffee #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/BnNKsSKJDR — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

Some were likely reactions. Kids playing with coins and some people scooping up a few coins for the ride home, but our absolute favorite was this guy who enjoy a solo moment of “making it rain.”

This guy is awesome…. looking for some magic #coinsbythecanal pic.twitter.com/Dj4Dvojawn — Jamahl (@JHM_UK) May 17, 2017

The fun was cut short though when a group of guys decided to take it all for themselves.