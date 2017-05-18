College Student Takes Laptop To Club To Work On Paper Due At Midnight. He Finishes at 11:59.

We’ve all been this kid at some point or another. Yes, he maybe could have managed his time a little better, but you can’t fault his dedication to getting his work done.

University of Gloucestershire student Lawrence Kemp is sitting on his bed when his friends burst into his room phones in hand with the time displayed right on the screen. The phone reads it’s just after 10pm, and Lawrence says he has a paper due at midnight. His boys beg and plead for him to go out and party, but Lawrence is dedicated.

He reluctantly moves from his bedroom to the living and continues to work on his assignment surrounded by loud music, flashing lights, smoke of some kind, and his loud and annoying best friends. Then the party moves to a club, and Lawrence brought his computer! One of his friends said, “Our friend works in the club so he got us in with it by convincing the bouncers it was fine.”

Check out Lawrence’s epic tale below!

Via Daily Mail