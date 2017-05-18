Detachable Jeans Are Now a Thing and It’s Just as Horrible as It Sounds

We don’t know what to make of this. Just like we didn’t know what to make of Topshop’s clear plastic jeans or Nordstrom’s jeans covered in fake mud. But it’s here and it’s a thing now.

Created by Opening Ceremony, these detachable jeans — designed by Y/Project — can be worn two ways. You can wear them as full-length jeans or you could just “detach” and wear as short shorts with your under-butt and groin exposed. Cool. Because you’ll never know what the social setting could bring. You could go from casual Friday at work to poolside with the girls after work.

The product’s description from Opening Ceremony reads, “These 2-in-1 Y/Project trousers come in a straight-leg silhouette with slim-fitting, detachable shorts that feature high-rise cutouts along the front.”

You can rock the look this summer for a low price of $425.

Bizarre £300 detachable denim jeans are unveiled in time for summer https://t.co/8WPZER9Oqa pic.twitter.com/tG2EIcISdZ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 17, 2017