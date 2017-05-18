General Mills Giving Away 10,000 Boxes Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows

The days of picking out each individual marshmallow to enjoy are over.

General Mills, the maker of Lucky Charms is giving away 10,000 boxes of JUST marshmallows, but you’re going to have to do a little work for it. Consumers can purchase specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms cereal that contains a 14-digit code inside the back panel.

That’s it. You were already going to buy delicious Lucky Charms anyway, but now there’s an extra incentive!

Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager of General Mills said in a statement, “Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows. We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

The marshmallows sweepstakes runs through December 2017.

Via USA Today