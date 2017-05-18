Man Falls From Second Level Of Topgolf In Fort Worth (Video)

First, the gentleman is ok. They have those nets there for a reason, although Topgolf says it’s a “rare occurrence” when someone falls from the upper deck.

The man, Jose Vasquez was enjoying his time at the newly opened Topgolf in Fort Worth when he completely whiffed on a swing. He then shades his eyes from the bright sun, trying to see how far his ball traveled. He walked forward, until there was nothing left to walk on. He didn’t stop, though.

His cousin Nathan filmed Jose getting closer and closer to the edge, before eventually falling off the second deck, luckily into the safety net waiting below.

Nathan told mySA after his cousin’s fall, “Don’t drink too much and golf. He was just laughing it off.”

Via Guide Live