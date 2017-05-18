Travis Scott Sets World Record Performing “Goosebumps” 14 Times In A Row During Concert

In 2012, Kanye West and Jay Z concluded their Watch the Throne in Paris by performing “Ni**as in Paris” 12 times in a row. Their performance set a world record for the most times a song has been performed by an artist during a single concert.

They’ve been dethroned.

During a stop in Oklahoma City, Travis Scott performed his hit “Goosebumps”14 times in a row! And lucky for us, he documented the entire performance (don’t worry it’s edited down to 6 minutes) that shows the crowd getting more and more hyped each time the song is repeated.

If you have any reservations on what kind of live performer Scott is, just know that he was recently arrested after a show in Arkansas for getting the crowd too rowdy.

Via MTV