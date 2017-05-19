This Obese Monkey is Being put on a Strict Diet

You can call him a real life king Louie from the Jungle Book but locals have took to calling this obese primate “Fat Uncle”

Local wildlife officials in Bangkok rescued a 60 pound monkey last month. After being caught locals started calling the chunky monkey fat uncle. Apparently tourists have been feeding his junk food, and not just tourists but other monkeys as well. According to Supakarn Kaewchot, a veterinarian in charge of the monkey’s diet, “He had minions and other monkeys bringing food for him but he would also re-distribute it to younger monkeys, he was the leader of his pack, and when I tried to go in, I had to fight off a flock of them with sticks.” Fat Uncle is 3 times larger than he should be for his breed. To help him lose weight, his new diet is limited to 400 grams worth of lean protein, fruits and vegetables twice a day. Check out some of the pics of Fat Uncle below.