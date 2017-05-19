Chris Pratt Takes A Pic With A Fan, Wife Anna Faris Does Not Approve

Is she really mad or was she just caught unexpectedly by a camera?

Yeah, we’re going with caught. Based on information gathered by Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook…Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have the best relationship in Hollywood. The two are inseparable on the red carpet.

However, you do have to admit this is a pretty funny pic.

Don’t worry Anna, we know there’s not a jealous bone in your body! Just look at the love between these two!

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on May 5, 2017 at 8:55am PDT