Chris Pratt Takes A Pic With A Fan, Wife Anna Faris Does Not Approve

May 19, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, fan, Love, Mad, picture

Is she really mad or was she just caught unexpectedly by a camera?

Yeah, we’re going with caught. Based on information gathered by Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook…Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have the best relationship in Hollywood. The two are inseparable on the red carpet.

However, you do have to admit this is a pretty funny pic.

p7aOMXO Chris Pratt Takes A Pic With A Fan, Wife Anna Faris Does Not Approve

Don’t worry Anna, we know there’s not a jealous bone in your body! Just look at the love between these two!

gettyimages 671279986 Chris Pratt Takes A Pic With A Fan, Wife Anna Faris Does Not Approve

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live