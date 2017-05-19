“Deadliest Catch” Star Sig Hansen Arrested After Alleged Assault

Looks like Deadliest Catch might be doing a little damage control today after Sig Hansen was arrested for alleged assault on an Uber driver.

Apparently the crab captain was arrested early Thursday morning at his house after celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day with his family. According to reports, Sig spat at an Uber driver, then kicked his vehicle after learning that he could not pay in cash.

When picked up by police, he was clearly intoxicated. However, he wasn’t in jail too long. The captain posted bail and went home.

Since the incident, Sig has apologized. He took to Twitter saying,

Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

Yeah, that’s probably a good idea.