Aquaman doesn’t hit theaters until December 21st, 2018. Yes, it’s an insane amount of time to wait on a movie, however, this new pic of Amber Heard as Mera will keep us happy for a little while.

Ironically enough though, the first picture posted on social media didn’t come from Heard herself. Instead, it came from her super rich boyfriend, Elon Musk.

@AmberHeard as Queen of Atlantis A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 18, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

However, a few hours later, she posted a different picture of Mera’s look.

Seriously, she looks amazing.