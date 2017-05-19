Keller High School Teacher David Clemmons WINS Final Jeopardy

8 Weeks after the episode taped teacher David Clemmons can finally reveal the outcome.

All week students and faculty have been waiting to see the final outcome of how far their teacher did on The jeopardy game show. In a packed lecture hall students gathered around to see Mr. Clemmons in this weeks final jeopardy. Everyone was on the edge of their seat, when Mr. Clemmons was crowned winner of final Jeopardy. The final “Jeopardy” clue was the U.S. City that made it back into the 50 most populous cities in 2015 after falling out a decade earlier, Clemmons answer, “What is New Orleans?” Clemmons won $100,000, according to the Star Telegram plans to take his family on vacation and send his Daughter to college with his winnings. Congrats to the local teacher winning final Jeopardy.