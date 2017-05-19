One Sign Your Relationship Is A Happy One

In this case, no news really IS good news.

A new survey has found that people in relationships tend to be happier if they don’t post news about that relationship on social media.

There are a couple reasons for this: First, people who don’t use social media are generally happier overall because they’re not constantly comparing their lives to others.

Also, people who are comfortable with their relationship don’t feel the need to seek the approval of others. Their happiness comes from being together, not from creating an illusion.

Why are we trying to look so perfect anyway? There’s an ebb and flow to all things human – especially relationships. They were never SUPPOSED to be perfect.