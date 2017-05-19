QT Wins Best Gas Station Bathrooms In Texas

If you need to take a quick potty break while traveling across Texas, Quik Trip is going to be your best bet for clean bathrooms.

According to a new survey by our friends at Gas Buddy, QT not only wins Texas in best gas station bathrooms, but it also wins the United States, snagging the top spot in most states. The criteria for best bathroom included twenty locations within a state. Bathrooms across the country were observed between March 1st, 2016 through April 30th, 2017.

While we appreciate the efforts of Gas Buddy, they completely missed Buc-ee’s!!!!!!