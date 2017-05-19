Visually Impaired Man Sees His Girlfriend For The First Time, Immediately Looks At Her Boobs

May 19, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Boobs, girlfriend, Goggles, hunter tribe, the rachel ray show, visually imparied

Scouring the internet is what we do on a daily basis. So we hate it when we miss something. The clip you are about to see comes from the Rachel Ray show, a little over a year ago.

Hunter tribe was a guest on The Rachel Show back in 2016. He is visually impaired due to some kind of vision disease. During the episode, he was given the opportunity to see his girlfriend for the very first time with the help of a pair of special glasses.

Any guesses as to where his eyes went first??? Yep, her boobs! Pay close attention to the screen behind her. It’s set up so we can see exactly what he’s seeing.

Visually impaired man who sees his girlfriend for the first time starts off by looking at her boobs

Hahahahahahahaha!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live