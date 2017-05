Mariah Carey fan, Chad Perez, (who’s probably still recovering from this moment) casually asked if he could sing to the star. He proceeded to sing a few bars from her hit “Heartbreaker.” Carey seems into it while listening and then joins him on the chorus at the end. Perez loses it.

Fans, prepare to be sick with jealousy.

I just sang to @MariahCarey and she told me I WAS GREAT!! A LEGEND TOLD ME I WAS GREAT! I need CPR HALP!!!😭😱😍💕 pic.twitter.com/ZYtVKk97z4 — Chaddy🤙🏽 (@chadperez) May 19, 2017

Perez’s moment has received hundreds of tweets