Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi-Royal Wedding

She was the most famous bridesmaid in the world: and now she’s been the bride!

33-year-old Pippa Middleton just married 41-year-old millionaire financier James Matthews in a beautiful service about 50-miles outside of London near her parent’s home in Bucklebury.

If you remember (who can forget?), Pippa was one of the stars of her sister Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding: mainly because of her much talked-about shapely derriere.

Prince William, his wife Duchess Kate of Cambridge (Pippa’s big sister) and their children (3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte: who were pageboy and bridesmaid) were there to celebrate. Prince Harry, and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, were there, too.

