Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi-Royal Wedding

May 20, 2017 11:40 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: james matthews, Kate Middleton, meghan markle, Pippa Middleton, Prince George, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, wedding

She was the most famous bridesmaid in the world: and now she’s been the bride!

33-year-old Pippa Middleton just married 41-year-old millionaire financier James Matthews in a beautiful service about 50-miles outside of London near her parent’s home in Bucklebury.

If you remember (who can forget?), Pippa was one of the stars of her sister Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding: mainly because of her much talked-about shapely derriere.

Prince William, his wife Duchess Kate of Cambridge (Pippa’s big sister) and their children (3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte: who were pageboy and bridesmaid) were there to celebrate.  Prince Harry, and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, were there, too.

Check out the beautiful pictures below!

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 1 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 2 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 3 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 4 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 5 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

arthur edwards wpa pool getty images 6 Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

kirsty wigglesworth pool getty images Pippa Middleton Gets Married In Lavish, Semi Royal Wedding

Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool-Getty Images

Source: USA Today

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live