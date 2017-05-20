See The Rainbow Dress Made Entirely Out Of 10,000 Starburst Wrappers

Artist Emily Seilhamer is really into upcycling: creatively using (or repurposing) materials that would normally be thrown away.
She’s obviously into Starburst candies, too.
As you can see and read about below, Emily has created a dress made out of nothing but 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers. She got her family to help her gather enough wrappers to make her beautiful creation.
It only took four years.
Source: delish
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.