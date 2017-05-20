See The Rainbow Dress Made Entirely Out Of 10,000 Starburst Wrappers

Artist Emily Seilhamer is really into upcycling: creatively using (or repurposing) materials that would normally be thrown away.

She’s obviously into Starburst candies, too.

As you can see and read about below, Emily has created a dress made out of nothing but 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers. She got her family to help her gather enough wrappers to make her beautiful creation.

It only took four years.

Emily Seilhamer spent 4 Years And 10 000+ Starburst Candy Wrappers making this Dress pic.twitter.com/Q48nAgmrZb — John Evans (@Distinctboxes) May 17, 2017

“Thank goodness nobody got any cavities." Woman makes dress out of more than 10,000 Starburst wrappers: https://t.co/hY2ezQ3GuH pic.twitter.com/mQOiFycQth — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2017

Crafty woman uses 10,000 Starburst wrappers to make stunning dresshttps://t.co/iqcs2FjNd2 pic.twitter.com/OMaq7hXwSn — Mashable (@mashable) May 17, 2017

Source: delish

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.