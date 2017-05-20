These Malls Are Now Using Breast-Feeding Mannequins To Reduce The Stigma Of Public Nursing

You have to admit: it’s a creative way to get a point across.

Down in Columbia, a group by the name of Amigos de la Lactancia (or “Friends of Breast-feeding”) is installing breast-feeding mannequins all around retail locations and malls. Their goal is to reduce the stigma of public nursing.

Their website states: “Friends of Breast-feeding [Amigos De La Lactancia] is a movement that supports moms who are attacked for feeding their babies in public. This initiative invites all Colombians to declare themselves as their friends and postulate shopping centers to make them 100% breast-feeding-friendly territories. Friends can be all of us who want moms to feed their babies freely, and feel [safe] to do it in the place they choose. The more friends moms have, we’ll be getting closer and closer to turning all of Colombia into 100% friendly to breast-feeding.”

As you can see below, the (plastic) mannequins are fully and tactfully clothed: with one (plastic) breast exposed, holding a (plastic) baby. They’re creatively positioned in a bunch of different locations, too: showing that nursing can be done anywhere.

@parquelacolinacc, primer territorio 100% amigable con la lactancia en público, invita a otros centros comerciales a unirse a #amigosdelalactancia A post shared by #AmigosDeLaLactancia (@amigoslactancia) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

This shopping mall has introduced breast feeding mannequins https://t.co/U9AQmn7I9A pic.twitter.com/FtnJ35yHoO — The Loop (@theloopca) May 12, 2017

